Marriages for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Marriages for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
marriage stockimage

Andrea Moreen Vannatta and David Daniel Pontrelli, Dec. 23

Jacob Wilson and Heather Marie Silk, Feb. 29

Mesa Spring Starkey and Jace Kenton Meng, Feb. 16

Corin Lawrence Cates-Carney and Katheryn Amanda Christine Houghton, March 7

George Donald Joseph Hebuck and Kendra Deon Morrill, March 9

Jason Lee Trisdale and Catrina Yvonne Simpson, March 9

Anna Marie Steitz and Shannon Lee Clark, March 9

Vadonna Elizabeth Lausch and Kendrick Allen Musick, March 9

Robert Scott Gillison and Rachel Anne Ochoa (declaration)

Katherine Sue Hicks and Thomas Scott Meek, March 12

Rachel Lucille Fife and Bryce Jack Beddall (declaration)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News