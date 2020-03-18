Marriages for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Andrea Moreen Vannatta and David Daniel Pontrelli, Dec. 23
Jacob Wilson and Heather Marie Silk, Feb. 29
Mesa Spring Starkey and Jace Kenton Meng, Feb. 16
Corin Lawrence Cates-Carney and Katheryn Amanda Christine Houghton, March 7
George Donald Joseph Hebuck and Kendra Deon Morrill, March 9
Jason Lee Trisdale and Catrina Yvonne Simpson, March 9
Anna Marie Steitz and Shannon Lee Clark, March 9
Vadonna Elizabeth Lausch and Kendrick Allen Musick, March 9
Robert Scott Gillison and Rachel Anne Ochoa (declaration)
Katherine Sue Hicks and Thomas Scott Meek, March 12
Rachel Lucille Fife and Bryce Jack Beddall (declaration)