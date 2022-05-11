Marriages for Wednesday, May 11

Aunalee Joy Lindsey and David William Whitman, Flathead, May 1.
Kathryn Marie Klietz and Steven Andrew Hodge, Missoula, May 7.
Tia Guiditta Isabella Fluri and Eugene Owen Peter Meegan, Lewis & Clark, April 22.
Robert Lawrence Edwards and April Carleen Boyd, Missoula, May 4.
Wilson Percic Fultz Harvey and Cloie Ann Kenna Masterjohn, Missoula, May 9.
Theo Josephine Bowers and Emmett Raymond Worthey, Missoula, May 6.
Jay Wayne Harmon and Cheryl Mckay Mitchell, Misosula, May 6.
Andrew Keaton Hero Surratt and Francisco Josue Vanega, Missoula, May 8.
Nicholas Dorsey and Robin Graf, Missoula, May 7.
Christina Renee Stulc and John Alexander Dewar, Missoula, May 3.
Larry Harold Hyndman and Carole hedges, Missoula, May 4.
Shannen Deanne Gratz and Williams Joseph Smith, Missoula, May 4.
Ellsie Grace Green and Cody Michael Leigh, Missoula, Declaration.