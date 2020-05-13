Marriages for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Lisa Roschelle Reynolds and Travis Shane Campbell, April 3

Kenai Dawson Chrisman and Alyssa Kathleen Klette, April 25

Teal Tressa Kober and Jeffrey Douglas Ferguson, April 25

Shannon Heather Saint and Andrew James Kimmell, April 25

Coltin Robert Harvie and Lucia Marguerite Valerio, April 23

Sage Elizabeth Sanchez and Levi Scott Little, May 4

Matthew Alexander Westenskow and Desirae Leann Fauske, April 30

Jessica Jade Honeywill and Matthew Douglas Lame (declaration)

