Claire Elizabeth Pickett and Sage Cristiankoal Augare, May 25
Ely Rory Indreland and Libby Christine Taylor, Oct. 20
Daniel James Evans and Audrey Rose Goodson, Oct. 5
Julianna Elizabeth Operle and Jordan Emory Evans, Sept. 28
Vasiliy Ivanovich Lemeza and Yelena Alekeseyevna Kardash, Oct. 17
Amy Chesebro and Jacob Allen Wilson, Oct. 19
Ivy Nicole Grove and Rachel Agnes Hughes, Oct. 6
Stevie Nicole Compton and Austin Robert Long, Oct. 29
Renee Lynn Park and Joseph Robert Goertzen, Oct. 20
Joel Robert Roesner and Jeanette Emily Johnstone, Oct. 25
Lucien Phillip Greathouse and Cassandra Josee Scheirer, Oct. 27
Dyllan John Murray and Kelsey Nicole James (declaration)
Timothy Lee Davis and Jennifer Lynn Knieper (declaration)
Samuel Isaac Hale and Hannah Nicole Rhinehart, Oct. 29
Bailey Jordan Pate and Colton Marshall Pastian (declaration)