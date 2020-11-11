 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriages for Wednesday, November 11

Marriages for Wednesday, November 11

{{featured_button_text}}
marriage stockimage

Lexi Shea Ujvary and Drew Douglas Beck, Oct. 31

Jean Teachnout Larmon and Thomas Willson Franklin, Aug. 20

Jack Avery Nerison and Kyleigh Ilene Tripp, Aug. 22

Kelsey Marie Whittaker and Tyson Joel Albin, Sept. 11

Patrick Billington Trottier and Tessa Noelle Greene, Oct. 11

Logan Thomas Irish and Autumn Maria Thompson Oct. 31

Olivia Anne Hockenbroch and Rylan Garrett Carey, Oct. 31

Jillian Conway Deborde and Brandon Michael Hatfield (declaration)

William David Allen and Janita Adkins Wheeler (declaration)

Ashley Rose McLean and Colin Leslie Sgarlato, Nov. 5

Amy Lynn Williams and Robin Wade Spurlock (declaration)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News