Marriages for Wednesday, November 11

Lexi Shea Ujvary and Drew Douglas Beck, Oct. 31
Jean Teachnout Larmon and Thomas Willson Franklin, Aug. 20
Jack Avery Nerison and Kyleigh Ilene Tripp, Aug. 22
Kelsey Marie Whittaker and Tyson Joel Albin, Sept. 11
Patrick Billington Trottier and Tessa Noelle Greene, Oct. 11
Logan Thomas Irish and Autumn Maria Thompson Oct. 31
Olivia Anne Hockenbroch and Rylan Garrett Carey, Oct. 31
Jillian Conway Deborde and Brandon Michael Hatfield (declaration)
William David Allen and Janita Adkins Wheeler (declaration)
Ashley Rose McLean and Colin Leslie Sgarlato, Nov. 5
Amy Lynn Williams and Robin Wade Spurlock (declaration)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!