Marriages for Wednesday, November 18

Kristen Ellen Cottom and Tyler Anthony Guidoni, Nov. 8

Breanna Rose Stafford and Daniel Jerome Roehl, Nov. 7

Elizabeth Jane Abrahamson and David Conrad Heffner, Oct. 28

Danielle Nicole Carlyle and Douglas Eugene Johnson, Oct. 31

Collin Michael Grote and Brenna Marie Shea, Oct. 31

Dillan James Hopfauf and Jadrian Leandra Skarda, Nov. 12

Joseph Dewayne Tremblay and Julie Ilene Thompson (declaration)

Lesa Susan Day and Harold Lee McMillan Jr., Nov. 12

Corwyn Lawrence Blazer and Amanda J. Smith (declaration)

