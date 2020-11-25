Marriages for Wednesday, November 25

Rebecca Mary Regar and Corey Patrick Quinlan, Nov. 14
Adam Mark Nylund and Vanessa Monique Ballesteros, Nov. 5
Marie Elizabeth Pasquale and Lane Charles Patterson, Nov. 7
Mariah Lynne Rayl and Kelly Michelle Clark, Nov. 14
Colton Mitchell Root and Madeline Hunter Fausett, Nov. 7
Christopher John Hall and Molly Elizabeth Jacobs, Oct. 29
Matthew Pope Wager and Asaf Simha, Nov. 7
Graham Kai Worley-Hood and Maia R. Pedersen, Nov. 8
Marrissa Ann Murphy and Barbara Jo Knuth, Nov. 7
Mario Robert Dargis and Charity Faith Heaps (declaration)
Christine Kay Morris and Geoffrey William Farinholt (declaration)
Daniel Ellsworth Orr and Pamela Jo Bluford (declaration)
Jared Paul Schroeder and Kassandra Marie Van Cleave (declaration)
Pamela Dianna Worrell and Timothy Dean Pflugradt (declaration)
Rosa Helena Lincoln and Tyler Erin Cross (declaration)
Patrick Lee Cernik and Meara Beth McManus (declaration)
