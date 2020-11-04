 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriages for Wednesday, November 4

Marriages for Wednesday, November 4

{{featured_button_text}}
marriage stockimage

Mary Elizabeth Medley and Marc Theodore Ota, Sept. 22

Lauren Katherine Collins and Jesse Ryan Moreng, Aug. 1

Jaymie Marie Clairmont and Thomas Raymond Newton, Sept. 2

Mark Daniel Ekstrom and Lisa Jean Tracey Newbill, Oct. 17

Jennifer Ptricia Maney and Philip Jonathan Root, Oct. 24

Casey Morgan Bauer and Michael Ely Pope Lloyd, Oct. 9

Jessica Marie Alward and Colton Charles Buford, Oct. 4

Austin James Bennett and Alyssa Monique Gutierrez-Goodmanson, Oct. 17

Kara Lynne Maul and Ian Ross McGrane, Oct. 28

Shane Gregory Svilar and Chelsi Jovin, Oct. 17

Mathew Joseph Pimentel and Hope Michelle Nelson, Oct. 16

Nick Dwain Walden and Amande Lea McNamara, Oct. 28

Marcia Marie Angela Robichaud and Dustin Edward Roe, Oct. 25

Dustin Parker Mcinnis and Kylla Marie Benes, Oct. 10

Kaile Mystique Boen and Gavin Michael Widner, Oct. 26

Matthew Lee McCleerey and Meghan Michelle Stroup, Oct. 19

Russell Christian Cole and Heidi Ann Valdez, Oct. 23

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News