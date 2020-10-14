 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriages for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

Marriages for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
marriage stockimage

Isaac James Samson and Raymi Arita Yvette Dillman, Oct. 3

Elisa Sarah Gutierrez and Ethan Keever Michael, Sept. 22

Erika Jean Kuepfer and Travis Dean Sudan, Oct. 3

Grace Elisabeth Zitzer and Dana Stodden Ori, Sept. 19

Spencer Gene DeMars and Elizabeth Rose Katseanes, Oct. 8

Amanda Ann Maldonado and Matthew Bruce Mullin, Oct. 7

Wendy Karlene Smith and Christopher Stephen Coen (declaration)

William Thomas Stout and Lindsey Rae Lande, Oct. 8

Katherine Elizabeth Nelson and Caroline Muir Stephens (declaration)

Anthea Baillie Crawford Barnett and Larisa-Marie Tracy (declaration)

Joshua Joseph Sauls and Hayley Trosello (declaration)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News