Marriages for Wednesday, October 12

Samantha Rose Bigelow and Casey Jay Talbott, Lake, Oct. 2.
Michelle Elizabeth Carey and Bryce Sullivan Curran, Lake, Oct. 1.
Tyrel William Miller and Kayla Ann Billette, Lake, Sept. 29.
Tabitha Starr Nieves and Jordan Julian Drake, Gallatin, Oct. 1.
Jeffrey Edward Poff and Kori Jo Ungaretti, Ravalli, Oct. 1.
Amy Shippy and John Patrick Greytak, Missoula, Oct. 4.
Elizabeth Preston Bell and Davide Antonello Santorno, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Kayla Michele Larsen and Caleb Michael Picard, Lake, Oct. 1.
Casey Lelland Johns and Janae Leigh Hayes, Mineral, Oct. 1.
Katlynn Rose Schwenk and Tyler David Parmitter, Mineral, Oct. 1.
Jason Matthew Hill and Hayley Elizabeth Waters, Lake, Sept. 2.
Kayla Jean Rasmussen and Benjamin Luke Robinson, Missoula, Oct. 2.
Sierra Noel Nichols and Cody Dalton Carlson, Missoula, Oct. 1.
Erika Laughlin Barnett and Joshua Daniel Page, Ravalli, Oct. 1.
Andrea Morgan Naomi Seymour and Dayton Riley Decker, Flathead, Sept. 28.
Casey Morgan and Hayley McConnell, Missoula, Oct. 7.
Christopher David Miller Green and Katerina Patricia Hollatz, Missoula, Sept. 24.
Amy Wojcik and Paul Thomas Thompson, Missoula, Oct. 7.
Joseph Pattan Goss and Maria Michelle Urso, Missoula, Sept. 20.
Dustin Joseph Streissguth and Breanna Felicia Harmer, Flathead, Oct. 1.
Lacey Jean Dolcater and Elizabeth Jamie Basolo, Missoula, Oct. 1.
Caitlin Alyssa Field and Xiaohan Zhang, Missoula, Sept. 22.
Shannon Mary Elleen McNamara and Tyler Wayne Smith, Mineral, Sept. 23.
Shaylee Lyn Ericksen and Connor Brooks Usher, Gallatin, Oct. 1.
Alex Matthew Stucker and Sarah Emily Leritz, Missoula, Oct. 1.
Abigail Rose Brown and John Ross Martin, Missoula, Sept. 30.
James Winn Milam Jr. and Sara Marie Thane, Ravalli, Oct. 1.
Megan Joy Goldade and Taylor William Tollefson, Lake, Oct. 1.
Joy Bacus Reed and Clarence Boyer Kenck, Missoula, Oct. 6.
Maiya Lee St. Pierre and Alexander Keita Fair, Lake, Oct. 1.
Marc Anthony Gomez and Sharaya Ann Odell, Missoula, Oct. 1.
John Osborne Gregor and Jody Marie Marceau, Missoula, Oct. 4.
Shannon Douglas Cox and Ann Marie Gentry, Missoula, declaration.
Mark Bruce Bartley and Linh Thuy Ta, Missoula, delcaration.
Mikannyon Randy Jean Riley and Preston Allen Taylor, Missoula, Oct. 5.
Ellecia Yvonne Bilyeu and Stephen James Maciag, Missoula, Oct. 7.
Elle R. Nelson and Riteesh Mishra, Missoula, Oct. 7.