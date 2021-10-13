Marriages for Wednesday, October 13

Emily Elizabeth Beach and Seth Barkley Miller, Sept. 18
Jessica Rae Hoyt and Alisha Marie Knabel, Sept. 26
Beth Ann Ryan and Brian Charles Vibbert, July 17
Andean Sheaffe Lucas and Troy A. Miller, Sept. 25
Kevin Tobin Van Valkenburg and Tiffany Therese Sanchez, Sept. 26
Thashena Marie Homsley and Gerald Adolph Smith, Sept. 25
John James Buchanan Jr. and Martha Broaddus Shedden, Aug. 24
McKenna Rose Cramer and Nicholas Andrew Jackson, Sept. 10
Madison Marie Kohls and Charles Axel Rasnick, Sept. 4
Phoenix Dylan Price3 and Lindsay Michelle Dahrling, Sept. 6
Brielle Elizabeth Rolle and Casey James Rogers, Sept. 5
Johleen Megan Jodsaas and Daniel James Terry, Sept. 25
Rashelle Ann Johns and Matthew Kyle Merritt, Sept. 18
Dakota Jacob Wharry and Kailynn Ann Simmons, Sept. 25
Marissa Kaylee Maries and Brendon Roscoe Slattery, Sept. 25
Elisabeth Noel Marshall and Donald Max Moss Jr., Sept. 22
Emily Mae Rose and Edward Joseph O'Donnell, Sept. 25
Alexandra Nancy Cory and Turner James Schoer, Sept. 25
Connor Row Feldkamp and Megan Marie Donoghue, Sept. 25
Bethany Lynn Pierce and Luke Otto Metzmaker, Sept. 27
Andrew Mandeville Bruere and Joleen Carina Rose Waters (declaration)
Liberty Racquel Etzel and Rhiannon Nichole UPton, Oct. 1
Dustin Michael Lower and Michelle Lynne Lower, Sept. 29
Shannon Van Nice and Marc Edward Ryan (declaration)
Julie Anne Warren and Cory David Ward (declaration)
Garrett Michael Brown and Michelle Lynn Huyck, Sept. 30
Natalie Suzanne Wagenbrenner and Jason Michael Forthofer (declaration)
Erin Elizabeth Austin and Andrew Spector Northrup (declaration)
Jenny Onora Perth and Ian Jost Grob (declaration)