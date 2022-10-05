Marriages for Wednesday, October 5

Shawntaya Laray Nelson and Trevor Gene Brown, Missoula, Sept. 17.
Lindsey Marie Brochu and Thomas Edward Feels, Missoula, Sept. 24.
Cordy Lynn Jr. Brassfield and Taylor Lynn Robertson, Ravalli, Sept. 10.
Samantha Nicole Lucara and Gavin Riley Morris, Flathead, Sept. 24.
Lori Nunez Martinez and Tanner David Roth, Missoula, Aug. 14.
Jeffrey Edward Poff and Kori Jo Ungaretti, Ravalli, Oct. 1.
Brandi Leigh Bush and Donovan Blake Swanner, Missoula, Sept. 9.
Samuel Wayne Gordon and Callie Michaelyn McKillop, Lake, Sept. 17.
Hope Leah Sharr and Elias Edwin Christofferson, Gallatin, Sept. 10.
McKenna Kaitlin Stahlberg and Diego Gonzalez Gonzalez, Glacier, Sept. 3.
Skylar Katelyn Stack and Hunter Zachary Wallace, Ravalli, Sept. 16.
Megan Marie Dodge and Derke Matthew Ricci, Missoula, Aug. 27.
Dylan Rachael Pryor and Evan John Claxton, Ravalli, Sept. 24.
Zaliph Kez Allen Brown and Jessica Christine Bearden, Missoula, Sept. 24.
Jeremy Travis Amberson and Margaret Irene Chomi Gainer, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Jonathan Richard Zumwalt and Katrina Marie Leishner, Missoula, Sept. 9.
Katlynn Rose Schwenk and Tyler David Parmitter, Mineral, Oct. 1.
Emily Rebekah Marin and Jace Taylor Rogers, Ravalli, Sept. 24.
Gina Louisia Hegg and Michael Law Gould, Ravalli, Sept. 3.
Kiana Marie Ballek and Todd Wincent Lee Wheeler, Ravalli, Sept. 24.
Michele Lynn Dugdale and Wayne S. Kuntz, Misosula, Sept. 24.
Kalie Brooke Schwartzenberger and Timothy Joseph Gaffney, Ravalli, Sept. 24.
Elizabeth Jean Bachle and John Leigh Lenz, Mineral, Sept. 16.
Alisa Marie Barker and Shawn Lars Burch, Ravalli, Sept. 21.
Nicole Rae Howell and Marcus Alan Sheridan, Lake, Sept. 24.
Erika Jane Frank and Steven Vincent fuller, Missoula, Sept. 24.
Ryan Jeremiah Barr and Erin Mary Maxted, Missoula, Sept. 24.
Joseph Michael Rogowski and Erin Marie Beck, Missoula, declaration.
Connor Jacob Frakes and Andrea Nayshell Reed Fossen, Missoula, declaration.
Maura Elise Rodkey and Jake Matthew Giffuni, Missoula, declaration.
Anna Joan Rea and Russell Logan Kornman, Missoula, declaration.