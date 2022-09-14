Marriages for Wednesday, September 14

Zoelle Claire Devlin and Kagen Seth Khameneh, Lake, Sept. 3.
Kaci Lynne Briggeman and Paul Michael Weber, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Tabatha Rose Thomas and Michael Leigh Hersey, Phillips, Aug. 23.
Emily Elizabeth Lynch and Daniel Kevin Rossiter, Missoula, July 16.
Kate Callan Marcille and Kevin Christopher Vogler, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Allyse Katheryn Engle and Alexander James Lee, Flathead, Aug. 20.
Sophia Nathalie Chuc and Miguel Angel Hernandez-Urias, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Carrie Mae Jacobson and Chad Edward Gibbs, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Megan Marie Alix and Alexander Berge Charles Morrison, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Rio Antonio Martinez-Ebinger and Brittney Kay Amos, Gallatin, Aug. 29.
Michael Scott Hoffman and Nadine Allison Porcel, Missoula, July 29.
Alyssa Marin Otter and Wyatt Joe Shriver, Missoula, Aug. 20.
Michael David Buchanan and Jenna Rae Fairfield, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Kezia Rose Mutchler and Eric Rodney Shull, Ravalli, Sept. 3.
Branson Paul Becker and Kallie Elaine Hover, Missoula, Aug. 12.
Brent Alan Seeley and Kendra Lynn Hart, Flathead, Sept. 3.
Alex Francis Van Garderen and Lexie Larie Paul, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Paul Raymond Nelson and McKenzie Re Neal, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Samuel Doyle Scott and Kristen Leigh Wilson, Missoula, Sept. 4.
Chris Nowlen nd Pamela Michelle Worley, Missoula, Sept. 4.
Garret Tracy Decker and Claudette Bentley Carlson, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Chelsea Marie Lalum and Ryan Austin Findley, Ravalli, Sept. 10.
Melissa Marie Trantacoste and Ryan Jacob Pierce, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Lauren Michelle Murphy and Aaron Stephen Kuburich, Flathead, Sept. 3.
Axel R. Holmgren and Caitlyn P. Anschuetz, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Deborah Arnold Smith and James Bernhard Mueller, Missoula, Sept. 4.
Aaron Ross Spencer and Dana Lynette Battenfield, Glacier, Sept. 5.
Collin Geral Riley and Brittany Ellen Dahlquist, Lake, Sept. 10.
Michael Robert Gesek and Jennifer Kay Berna, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Michaela Shanelle Frazier and Michael A. Griffes Jr., Missoula, Sept. 10.
Natalie Ann Jones and Francis Arnold Blackmon IV, Mineral, Sept. 9.
Margaret Ann Marino and Miriam Colista Woodley, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Michael Bryce Smith and Sativia Jamill Steele, Missoula, declaration.
Trylan James Wassmann and Carly Christine Gysler, Missoula , Sept. 10.
Richard Dean Shaddeau and Toshanna Alice Smith, Missoula, declaration.
Marci Lynn Anderson and Michael Louis Kustudia, Missoula, Sept. 9.
Logan Stark and Ryan Gregory Person, Missoula, Declaration.