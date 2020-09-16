 Skip to main content
Marriages for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Brian Bernett Hall and Sandra Darlene Brown, June 20

Katie Jo Hankins and Michael Joseph Quist, Aug. 15

Andrea Lynn Schnee and Giuseppe Antonio Lopresti, Aug. 29

Shandra Lynn Bell and Dylan James McDowell, Sept. 5

Barbara Joan Hembren and J. Kelly Munsell, Aug. 29

Sarah Paige Ostrander and Patric Christopher Torre, Sept. 4

Carlyn Marie Runnels and Mario Schulzke, Sept. 4

Michelle Miller Ostbye and Justin Edward Ponton, Aug. 28

Sean Charles Guslander and Christina Marie Tripp, Aug. 31

Seamus Ryan Hammond and Alissa Michelle Banks, Sept. 4

Paula Renae Scott and Raequel Lee Roberts (declaration)

John David Sheldon and Andrea Lyn McClellan, Sept. 5

Nicholas Zackery McDowell and Cassidy Dawn Schneider, Sept. 4

Hailey Rose Caprara and Lane Garrett Huston, Sept. 5

Garrett Thomas Willard and Brandi Ann Kehaulani Bruno, Sept. 5

Nikolas Alexander Tsolomitis and Breeana Nicole Regan, Sept. 5

Jeffrey Carl Rummel and Ingrid Ann-Marie Malesich, Sept. 8

Enrico Guido Donaglia and Bethany Laine Pettit (declaration)

Andrew Joseph Goss and Ashley Dawn Reed (declaration)

Justin Dean Haverluk and Bethanni Breinna Bushard (declaration)

