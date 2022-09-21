Marriages for Wednesday, September 21

Tamara J. Sparks and Michael Raymond Maranda, Missoula, July 4.
Ryan Cole Krug and Kelsey Nicole McIntosh, Ravalli, Aug. 27.
Nathaniel Lee Collins and Kaitlin Ronan Spokas, Missoula, Aug. 13.
Emily Ann Nawroth and Christopher Andrew Schuyler, Ravalli, Sept. 10.
Caitlyn Alexis Lucas and Noah James Hurst, Missoula, Sept. 12.
Sarah Hannah Lande and Zack Walter Richter, Missoula, July 16.
Erika Burgess and Samuel Patrick Asay, Lewis and Clark, Sept. 10.
Erin Kathleen Gainey and Matthew Joseph Mittelstaedt, Mineral, Sept. 2.
Noah Goldberg-Jaffe and Mari Leigh Houck, Missoula Sept. 3.
Carrie Mae Jacobson and Chad Edward Gibbs, Missoula, Sept. 10.
People are also reading…
Ian Joseph Jaqua and Theresa Jean Kirkpatrick, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Kyle Robert Luedecke and Olivia Faye Caldwell, Ravalli, Sept. 4.
Colin Boley Williams and Dayna Renee Juchmes, Flathead, Sept. 10.
Cortland Grace Nicole Hilla and Jedediah Michael Lindlbol, Ravalli, Aug. 27.
Alex Francis Van Garderen and Lexie Larie Paul, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Caleb Andrew Beyer and Grace Caroline Burnham, Ravalli, Sept. 10.
Mary Trefethen Bruen and Robert Marshall Campbell, Lake, Sept. 4.
Samuel Doyle Scott and Kristen Leigh Wilson, Missoula, Sept. 4.
Nicholas Martin Wilson and Katherine Ann Didier, Ravalli, Aug. 20.
Dennis P. Gates and Linda Raye Kloock, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Paul Kevin Ogle and Toni Lynn Oster, Flathead, Sept. 10.
Heidi Lynn Schneller and Cole Kennard Gengo, Flathead, Sept. 10.
Darren Robert Waters and Nancy Ann Folino, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Isabella Louise Manley and Zachary Joseph Gratton, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Cortni Raean Hill and Benjamin Michael Smith, Missoula, Sept. 13.
Chelsea Marie Lalum and Ryan Austin Findley, Ravalli, Sept. 10.
Kalina Amber Wickham and Charles David Pritchard, Flathead, Sept. 10.
Auriana Ellen Goudge and Timothy Kagawa Fox, Missoula, Sept. 3.
Justin Dean Knox and Sara Lynn Mytty, Gallatin, Sept. 18.
Andra Cristina Leondraliu and Wesley Raymond Spurlock, Missoula, Sept. 14.
Samantha Clare Angel and Andrew Keith Mikkola, Park, Sept. 10.
Douglas Martin Stobie and Bailee Marie Krings, Missoula, Sept. 9.
Collin Geral Riley and Brittany Ellen Dahlquist, Lake, Sept. 10.
Michael Robert Gesek and Jennifer Kay Berna, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Michaela Shanelle Frazier and Michael A. Griffes Jr., Missoula, Sept. 10.
Natalie Ann Jones and Francis Arnold Blackmon IV, Mineral, Sept. 9.
Margaret Ann Martino and Miriam Colista Woodley, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Trylan James Wassmann and Carly Christine Gysler, Missoula, Sept. 10.
Jacqueline Marie Hetzler and Joseph Bradley Sterner, Lake, Sept. 10.
Marci Lynn Anderson and Michael Louis Kustudia, Missoula, Sept. 9.
Brain Timothy Shannon and Madeline Brehm Arciello, Missoula, Sept 16.
Justin Lee Hardison and Fernanda Malafaia Miranda, Missoula, Sept. 12.
Timothy Jay Welsh and Krystal Lynn Kennedy, Missoula, Sept. 12.
Thomas Chester James Burt and Brooke Nicole Stordahl, Missoula, Sept. 12.
Kaya Jnana Juda-Nelson and Mark Christopher Wayne, Mineral, Sept. 10.
Tyler David Ribail and Parker Bryan Blekkenk, Missoula, Sept. 17.
Shylar Dale Primrose and Caycee Paul Griffin, Missoula, declaration.