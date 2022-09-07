Marriages for Wednesday, September 7

Julianna Florence Paterra and Jeston Scott Lacroix, Mineral, Aug. 27.
Arielle Sequoia Zoe Riley and Riley Patrick Roos, Ravalli, May 28.
Carissa Jennifer Dunne and Joseph Axel Frament, Flathead, Aug. 27.
Mariah Soleil Dutton-Heilman and Jeremy Struzynski, Missoula, Aug. 19.
Charles Cory Mcgahan and Tanya Lynn Frisinger, Flathead, Aug. 6.
Charles Willilam Casper and Lisa Marie Dworack, Missoula, July 2.
Aaron Cody Adams and Sierra Megan Nicolette Howard, Missoula, Aug. 26
Amy Musick and Jason Andrew Rhinehart, Missoula, Aug. 21.
Alex Maria Watne and Charles Mitchell Umland, Missoula, Aug. 6.
Karl Rafael King and Cori Jean Russell, Missoula, Aug. 21.
People are also reading…
David Austin Marchetti and Mikayla Rae Stevenson, Missoula, Aug. 29.
Robert William Parker Jr. and Olivia Grace Wheat, Lake, July 30.
Amber Kaylee Amaya and Jordan Daniel McMannis, Missoula, Aug. 27.
Brenna Colleen Welch and Cameron Alexander Weber, Missoula, Aug. 27.
Brandon Alan Sheets and April Dawn Mitchell, Missoula, Aug. 26.
Briana Michelle McBee and Cole Patrick Kelly, Ravalli, Aug. 20.
Bridgit Lorise Prichard and Shaina Nicole Ore, Missoula, Aug. 6.
Jacob Charles Wetherington and Jael Hannah Biddle, Missoula, Aug. 11.
Sarah Elizabeth Donald and Tyler James Sieber, Ravalli, Aug. 20.
Lacee Elizabeth Loescher and John Henry Abultz, Ravalli, Aug. 20.
Christopher Koppang and Kelly Jo O'Brien, Missoula, Aug. 26.
Riston James Spang and Sarah Della Marie Angelic Finley, Missoula, Aug. 20.
Mari Jasmine Breanne Ward and Dusty Hunter Dunsing, Missoula, Aug. 20.
Elenora Marie Honeycutt and Donald Arthur Larson, Missoula, Aug. 27.
Drew Taylor Smith and Rhiannon Klee Williams, Misosula, Aug. 20.
Jennifer Renee Canter and Kevin James Travis, Missoula, Aug. 25.
Michael David Weible and Kimberly Dawn Herron, Missoula, Aug. 24.
Katherine Sue Powell Christison and Brittany Marie Wood, Missoula, declaration.
Devon Ann Marie Howard and Bryson Allen Fulks, Missoula, Aug. 26.
Mary Morgan Beavers and Daniel Arthur Howell, Missoula, declaration.
Jacob Keith Rausch and Molly Patricia Davis, Missoula, declaration.
Dionne Renee Davalos and Tristan Kammerer, Missoula, Aug. 30.
Briana Nicole Wagner and Tyler Tod Lawrence, Ravalli, Aug. 20.
Kevin Cotton and Renee Marie Jenkins, Missoula, July 23.
Sophia Nathalie Chuc and Miguel Angel Hernandez-Urias, Missoula, Sep. 3.
Brennan Louis Folson and Jamie Elizabeth Morse, Missoula, Aug. 31.
Timothy Barton Lee and Lindsay Dawn Lannes, Mineral, Aug. 6.
David Austin Marchetti and Mikayla Rae Stevenson, Missoula, Aug. 29.
Amber Kaylee Amaya and Jordan Daniel McMannis, Missoula, Aug. 27.
Kezia Rose Mutchler and Eric Rodney Shull, Ravalli, Sep. 3.
Brandon Alan Sheets and April Dawn Mitchell, Missoula, Aug. 26.
Kealey Anne Gillis and Kodi Michael Kemp, Missoula, Aug. 20.
Elenora Marie Honeycutt and Donald Arthur Larson, Missoula, Aug. 27.
Tristan Wesley Andrew Gillum and Rachael Anne Heydon, Flathead, Aug. 20.
Amanda Grace Mannen and Mark Edward Hill, Missoula, Aug. 31.
Sarah Marie Watkins and Joshua Edward Dolecki, Flathead, Aug. 28.
Dionne Renee Davalos and Tristan Kammerer, Missoula Aug. 30.
Axel R. Holmgren and Caitlyn P. Anschuetz, Missoula, Sep. 3.
Joseph Rich Geary and Gina Diego Sannicolas, Missoula, Sep. 1.