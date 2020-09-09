Marriages for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Loni Jo Waters and Justin Cody Rettenmayer, Aug. 22
Priscilla Ann Rodriguez and Jeremy Brian Keim, Aug. 1
Michelle Marie Wolfe and David Michael Dornon-Hunter, March 21
Kambree Lynn Richens and Tyler Evan Fox, Aug. 30
Wendy Lynn Wallace and Timothy Dale Townsend, Aug. 22
MEgan Marie Dowaliby and Haocheng Wang, Aug. 25
Karla Kay Triepke and Vincent Wayne Chappell, June 20
Brandon Michael Snedigar and Marina Lynne Bloss, Aug. 15
Nicholas Althoff and Brittany Victoria Lindgren, Aug. 21
Ann Martha Davis and David Henry Casaray, Aug. 22
Kara Nicole Altenbrun and Ryan Patrick Devlin, Aug. 15
JimStanley Chavez and Jessica Marie Christofferson, Aug. 8
Linda Lee Spade and John Frederick Eastaugh, Aug. 15
Trevor Jacob Burnaby and Emily Opal Smith, July 25
Julia-Lee Deborah Lowe and Timothy Chase Willett, Aug. 7
Megan Ashley Albrecht and Luc Legrand Fournier, Aug. 24
Krysta Henley and Michael John Connell, Aug. 22
Sara Lynn Utigard and Brian Thomas Doherty, Aug. 22
Erica Christine Simmerman and Aaron Keith Bell, Aug. 26
Justine Renee Smith and Patrick John Gilley, Aug. 7
Kaitlin Danielle Harwood and Cameron Andrew Bartell, Aug. 22
Mary Louise Flaget and Michael John Descharme Jr., Aug. 15
Ryan Patrick Christopher and Mary Clare Kelley, Aug. 15
Madeline Marie Delaney and Derek Douglas Selvig, Aug. 14
David Mitchell Servoss and Morgan Ann Shull, Aug. 8
Jenna Elyse Donovan and James Roy Foote, Aug. 22
Adam Patrick Barbera and Ashley Nicole Ray, Aug. 18
Kit Howell Fischer and Christine Marie Brissette, Aug. 22
Cassandra Kay Kavran and Shawn Michael Griffith, Aug. 29
Christopher Dale Foster and Ceanna Lynn Steffen, Aug. 23
Barret Walter Tabert and Amanda Elizabeth Brook, Aug. 21
Timothy Albert Poso and Leslie Loraine Johnston, Aug. 15
Taylor Lynn Miotke and Trenton James Broere, Aug. 22
Melissa Catherine Phelan and Jeffrey Michael Rizza, Aug. 22
Merilee Nobel Mowbray and Christopher Tyler Burger, Aug. 22
Jason Richard Gillingham and Flor Alba Fajardo, Aug. 29
Janelle Marie Johnson and Nickolas Jay Bohn, Aug. 22
Levi Williams Burton and Destiny McKayla Clark, Aug. 23
Roxy Starr Rademacher and Elizabeth Mary Finn, Aug. 21
Paige Darrington and Brek Aaron Pillings, Aug. 21
Hannah Honor Robitaille and Richard Taylor Lennox (declaration)
Haylee Joy Rienhardt and Chance William Petek (declaration)
Jessica Rae Lee and Dylan Jacob Barbash, Aug. 23
Cody Allen Thormahlen and Trinity Nicole Trosclair, Aug. 22
Ethan Mitchell Pateman and Julia Ann Butler Brandauer (declaration)
Andrea Gail Rivera and Dustin Robert Landberg (declaration)
Catherine Corbett Qualls and Casey Mark Granger Ambrose, Sept. 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!