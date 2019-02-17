Kayla Grussling and Terrence Nau were married Jan. 12. Andrew Nau, oldest brother of the groom, officiated.
Kayla is the daughter of Carleen and Kevin Grussling. Terrence is the son of Patricia and Charlie Nau.
Bridesmaids were Ashley Nau, Jen Greuter, Krystal Loop and Amy Danforth. Best man was Kenneth Nau, the groom's youngest brothers. Groomsmen were Nate Davis, Matthew Brendal and Adam Good. Ushers were Zachariah and Davin Nau, nephews of the groom and Kyler and Kelby Grussling, brothers of the bride.
The flower ladies were Linda Cowles and Charlene Miller. The ring bearer was Rowdy Nau, the couple's dog.
Kayla holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree in social work from Walla Walla University. She is a child and family therapist at Youth Dynamics. Terrence has a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Montana and is the owner of Kelly Island Construction
The couple honeymooned in Minnesota and will reside in Lolo.