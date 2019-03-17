Janet Mae Hiniker and Santos Guillermo Picacio Jr. were married Feb. 23, by Joan E. Cook, officiate, at the Missoula Public House. In attendance were the bride's parents Lee and Lori Hiniker of Dillon and Shelley Hiniker of Missoula. Grandparents Ken and Shirley Olsen of Eureka and grandmother Beverly Hiniker of Missoula were also in attendance. Nephew Markuss Hiniker was ringbearer. The bride's brother John and her father Lee walked Janet down the aisle. Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends also attended. Following the ceremony was a reception at The Public House.
Santos is employed by Durham School Services in Spokane and Janet is employed by the Barbers as a stylist in Spokane. The couple is planning a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, this fall and will make their home in Spokane.