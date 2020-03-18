Answering your questions: How do I read a copy of the paper online?

  • Updated

We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.

To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.

As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!

How do I read a copy of the paper online?

Our digital copy of the paper is always available online for you to browse through!  There are just a few simple steps to use and access our E-edition.

First, make sure you are logged into your https://missoulian.com account. Then, visit our E-edition page by clicking the "Today's E-Edition" link in the upper left-hand corner if on desktop or click the three-lined menu button and then scroll down to Print Edition if on mobile.

On the E-edition page, you'll find the most recent edition in the top section as well as past editions if you scroll down. To start browsing an edition all you then have to do is click the picture of the edition you wish to read. Once open, you can scroll or swipe down the page, double click to zoom in on a section you want to enlarge and use the arrows or pages menu to navigate to different pages.

Having trouble getting logged in? See the next question below!


Why do I get a message I’ve used all my free articles?

If you’re not logged into your account you may get a pop-up that says you’ve used all your free articles or a survey blocking articles.

All you need to do to avoid this is log-in to your account!

Not sure how to do that? 

You can click here to go directly to our login page or you can find instructions on how to login below on both desktop and mobile devices.

Desktop:

Mobile:

Not sure what your login information is? It’s easy to find - just click here. (/users/forgot/)

If you’re a current Full Access Member/Subscriber, activate your digital by visiting https://missoulian.com/activate



Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.


