Appointments to open online, by phone on Thursday for next public vaccine clinic

The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, in partnership with the University of Montana, will hold another public vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at UM’s Adams Center.

Approximately 800 first-dose vaccine appointments will be available, and individuals who meet Phase 1B, Tier 1 criteria can make an appointment starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. The link to make an appointment will be available on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.

About 20% of the appointments will be reserved for those without internet access or who are not proficient online. People can call 406-258-INFO to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.