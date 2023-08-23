The Missoula City Council approved Mayor Jordan Hess' budget Monday night with warnings of tougher budget deliberations in the years to come. The $111.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 presents a 9.78% tax hike, which equates to $377.10 in taxes per $100,000 of assessed home value.

"This is an alarming story," said Hess. "This is a story that angers me. This is a story that is decades in the making and that is coming to a head and that we need to be talking about actively and relentlessly ahead of the 2025 legislative session."

He pinned the blame for the tax hike on the Montana Legislature's failure to address the state's reliance on residential taxes to buttress local government funding. Some on council agreed with this assessment, while others pointed to other factors — but most believed the city's budgets will only become more challenging in the coming years.

"We're on this trajectory course," said Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones, "of it gets worse every year."

Levels of service, she and others suggested, are bound to decrease as costs continue to rise.

"I don't think we're going to have a choice in the coming years unless the system fundamentally changes," said Ward 4 Councilor Mike Nugent. "And I don't hold out any belief that the system is going to fundamentally change."

The rude awakening could happen as soon as next year, some said, especially as the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds disappear.

"Next year, the ARPA money will have dried up," said Ward 1 Councilor Jennifer Savage. "It's gonna be tough. It's gonna be really hard."

Despite the pending challenges, nine out of 12 councilors voted for the present budget Monday night. Councilors Daniel Carlino in Ward 3, Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 and John Contos in Ward 5 cast the few 'no' votes — in spite of an admonition from Ward 5's Stacie Anderson that vetoing the budget would be a "cop-out."

"People are struggling," said an emotional Vasecka, arguing for a smaller budget. "Inflation is out of control."

Her desire for lower taxes at the city level — evidenced by the seven amendments she brought forward to cut the budget last week, none of which was ultimately incorporated into the budget — echoed the entreaties of multiple public commenters.

Sonia Quackenbush, for instance, illustrated the financial struggles she and her husband, a fixed-income recipient, have faced since retiring. Quackenbush, in her 60s, had to come out of retirement to go back to work.

"We like Missoula," she said, "but maybe it's not the place for us to live forever."