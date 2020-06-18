Areas open temporarily for firewood cutting

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest will temporarily open several roads this summer for the public to access personal use firewood. To learn more about each area and view maps of the locations, visit the website, call, or stop by any Forest Service office.
The 2020 firewood cutting areas are:
• Forest Roads 740 and 739A (Silverthorne Loop) – Stevensville Ranger District
• Forest Roads 1327 and 13142 (Bear Creek) – Stevensville Ranger District
• Forest Road 1321 (Smith Creek) – Stevensville Ranger District
• Forest Road 728 (Andrews Creek) – Darby/Sula Ranger District
• Forest Roads 73288 and 73293 (Mink Creek Saddle) – Darby/Sula Ranger District
• Forest Roads 5757, 13355 and 73274 (Meadow Creek) – Darby/Sula Ranger District
• Forest Road 73604 (Swift Echo) Decked wood- Darby/Sula Ranger District
• Forest Road 49 (Castle Creek) – West Fork Ranger District
• Forest Road 13417 (Devil Creek) – West Fork Ranger District
The areas are scheduled to remain open until Friday, Oct. 16, or sooner depending on fire conditions and restrictions.
Woodcutters are reminded of the requirements to have a spark arrester on their chainsaws and to carry a shovel, bucket, and fire extinguisher at all times. Please use wide shoulders and turnouts for parking. Not all roads have turn-arounds for trailers. As with wood cutting elsewhere on the forest, no trees are to be felled onto the roadway and all slash must be piled. Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds, and within 150 feet of streams, creeks, and waterways.
Law enforcement will be monitoring the roads. Forest officials advise woodcutters to drive defensively and notify them of any downed trees or road damage.
You can obtain a firewood permit by calling any Bitterroot National Forest office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. The permits are free and allow for up to 12 cords of firewood for your personal use. Your hard-copy permit will be issued by mail and is good through Dec. 31. Firewood maps are available at Forest Service offices or can be downloaded at www.fs.usda.gov/main/bitterroot/passes-permits/forestproducts.
For more information contact your local Bitterroot National Forest office or visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot.
Stevensville Ranger District, 777-5461
Darby/Sula Ranger District, 821-3913
West Fork Ranger District, 821-3269
Supervisor’s Office – Hamilton, 363-7100
