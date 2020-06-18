Areas open temporarily for firewood cutting

Woodcutters are reminded of the requirements to have a spark arrester on their chainsaws and to carry a shovel, bucket, and fire extinguisher at all times. Please use wide shoulders and turnouts for parking. Not all roads have turn-arounds for trailers. As with wood cutting elsewhere on the forest, no trees are to be felled onto the roadway and all slash must be piled. Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds, and within 150 feet of streams, creeks, and waterways.