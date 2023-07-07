Jul 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Mickey Haldi, "Transitional Pause" (15 by 30 inches, acrylic on canvas). COURTESY PHOTO Mickey Haldi, "Memory Lens" (30 by 40 inches, acrylic on canvas). This piece was part of the Missoula Art Museum Benefit Art Auction. PROVIDED Related to this story Most Popular Glacier Park plans temporary Swiftcurrent closure The closure would take place from fall 2024 through spring 2026. Montana to get $629 million Montana will get $629 million in federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure, federal officials announced Monday. Conservation license required to use state lands The $8 license ($10 for non-residents) is sold online by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. 'Absolutely epic': Blackfeet release wild buffalo on tribal land The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat. University of Montana plans new 7-story dorm, may demolish old ones As UM seeks to maintain affordable housing options and meet student needs, the university is planning the construction of a roughly 600-bed re…