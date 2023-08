Angela Campbell, left, talks about the work Old Medicine Ranch does while Kaitlyn Campbell, right, pets their dog Keylie on July 25. The Campbells said they like to run their ranch on the motto, "Happy animals make tasty meat." The family likes to work under a stress-free management approach with their livestock and animals in order to keep the animals happy and well fed. "Ranching is more of a lifestyle than a hobby for us," Angela said.