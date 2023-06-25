Elani Borhegyi, whose drag performer name is Jackie Rosebutch, puts on a pair of small shoe earrings as they get ready to perform at "a Guilty Pleasure" drag Show at the ZaCC in downtown Missoula on Saturday, June 17. Borhegyi first performed drag back in 2022 at a show at the university Center put on by the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, LaMBda, a university of Montana student-led queer advocacy group, and the Gender equity Resource Center (formerly the Women's Resource Center).