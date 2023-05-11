Mika Westwolf, center, stands with Denise Juneau, left, and her mother, Carissa heavy runner, right, after being recognized in Juneau's Graduation Matters campaign.
PROVIDED
Carissa heavy runner kneels as she fixes up a memorial off of highway 93 near Arlee honoring the life of her daughter, Mika Westwolf. heavy runner and her partner, Kevin Howard, with help from friends, customized sweatshirts and hats with the name of Westwolf printed on the clothing.
Carissa heavy runner kneels as she fixes up a memorial off of highway 93 near Arlee honoring the life of her daughter, Mika Westwolf. heavy runner and her partner, Kevin Howard, with help from friends, customized sweatshirts and hats with the name of Westwolf printed on the clothing.