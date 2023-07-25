Jul 25, 2023 59 min ago 0 1 of 3 Freshly cultivated produce gathered from one of the eight community gardens on the Flathead Reservation. BEN ALLAN SMITH PHOTOS, MISSOULIAN Jordan Thompson, the deputy executive officer for the CSKT special Projects and Planning, ties string to a post o support growing tomato plants at a community garden near Ronan. Red lettuce from one of the eight community gardens on the Flathead Reservation. Related to this story Most Popular Glacier Park rangers kill food-conditioned grizzly This was the first food-conditioned grizzly bear to be killed in Glacier Park since 2009. CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Colt fire digs in near Lake Inez The Colt fire north of Seeley Lake expanded to nearly 1,500 acres on Saturday after a day of active burning near Lindbergh Lake. Update: Colt fire bursts to 500+ acres, evacuations ordered The Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake grew from 15 acres Thursday afternoon to more than 200 on Friday as residents around Rainy and Summit l… Clark Fork algae not to blame for dog illness Last Wednesday, a social media post circulated around Missoula raising alarm about two dogs that got sick after swimming in the Clark Fork River.