The closure would take place from fall 2024 through spring 2026.
Montana will get $629 million in federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure, federal officials announced Monday.
The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat.
The $8 license ($10 for non-residents) is sold online by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The city has completed four updates on urban camping and there are estimated to be more than 60 different camps of unsheltered community members.