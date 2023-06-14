Alizyia Huff, right, paints a red hand print, a symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement, on the face of her niece Arianna Cardenas, 10, at the Arlee Community Center on Tuesday before embarking on a remembrance walk in honor of Mika West wolf. The four-day Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives awareness walks throughout the Flathead Reservation were also organized in response to the high rates of Indigenous people who have died after being hit by drivers on state highways on or near the Flathead Reservation and to their families who have yet to see justice.