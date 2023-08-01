Aug 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Coca Smiles, as the daytime high temperature soars toward triple digits Thursday in north Denver. A shirtless man guides his wheelchair down the bicycle lane along 45th Avenue as temperatures rise toward triple digits July 26 in the Globeville neighborhood of north Denver. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Rural Montana county loses ambulance service, Sheriff 'very concerned' A private ambulance service in Granite County couldn't make it financially, in what the local sheriff says is part of a trend across rural Montana. UPDATED: Lolo fire draws air show, torches several pieces of property A wildfire on the edge of Lolo drew a full air show late Sunday as firefighters scrambled to keep the Triple L fire from damaging homes along … Bass caught in Bitterroot; FWP wants anglers to kill them Earlier this month, an angler on the lower Bitterroot River near where it flows into the Clark Fork reeled in a fish that shouldn't have been … Windy weekend aggravates wildland fires At least a dozen new fire starts were reported by Sunday afternoon. Marc Cooke: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was supposed to serve the people Who exactly does Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks serve? Presumably, the entirety of the Montana public, with decisions presumably reflecting…