Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Garnet Day will include live music, wool-spinning demonstrations, gold panning, historical games, a pie auction and a watermelon ea…
"In the face of rising homelessness and a failure of state and federal government to act or provide resources, the City of Missoula must act i…
A motorcyclist passed away following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday along Highway 93 South, between Missoula and Lolo.
Steele has overseen the 2.4-million-acre Flathead National Forest in northwest Montana since January 2020.
Due to a battle between the two garbage hauling companies, 13,000 tons of Missoula's trash have to go over a mountain pass to Helena every month.