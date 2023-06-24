Jun 24, 2023 8 min ago 0 1 of 2 An Abortion-ights supporter chants while marching May 14, 2022, through San Francisco's Mission district. NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS Anti-abortion activists pray as they rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 20 during the March for Life in Washington. JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Robert Plant, Alison Kraus concert canceled The Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performance scheduled for Tuesday night, June 20 at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula has been canceled. Mayor: Missoula homeless camp cleared for health, safety reasons "Where are we supposed to go?" asked one woman. "I don't think it does any good to just keep moving people from point A to point B to point C … New sex abuse accusations emerge against former Missoula teacher Jordan K. Graves is charged with one felony count each of sexual assault involving a minor by common scheme and one count of sexual intercours… Montana population trends: New neighbors from Arizona “Many rural areas that gained domestic migrants during the pandemic saw those gains slow or reverse completely." City advances on Higgins plan after hearing public concerns A recent survey conducted by the Missoula Chamber of Commerce showed 78% of 169 businesses who responded oppose the plan.