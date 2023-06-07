Jun 7, 2023 25 min ago 0 1 of 2 Customers visit the KettleHouse Brewing Myrtle Street Taphouse in 2022. TOM BAUER PHOTOS, MISSOULIAN The Myrtle Street Taphouse has been in the same location for 28 years. Related to this story Most Popular Sheriff’s office busts human trafficking op at Missoula massage parlor A Missoula pair operating a local massage parlor are facing a slew of human trafficking charges following accusations that they were running a… Russell Street camp cleanup frustrates residents Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said Shaya’s site was the most frequently referenced complaint throughout the city parks system. El Niño shift looks locked in for 2023 The probability for an extremely hot summer is very low – less than 15%. Missoula rule on night park use OK'd over homeless allies' warnings “This is not about criminalizing homelessness," Mayor Hess stressed. "This is about coming into compliance with a Ninth Circuit Court of Appea… Two dead in western Montana weekend crashes Separate weekend car crashes in western Montana claimed the lives of two people in Glacier and Flathead counties.