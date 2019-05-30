A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
Art Swing at MAM
(Friday, May 31)
Three artists with new exhibitions, plus one with a live band performing in the gallery.
The Missoula Art Museum's latest Art Swing features a new installation in the Missoula Art Park by Clarice Dreyer of Bozeman. Inside, check out former Missoulian/current Swedish resident Linda Maria Thompson's photography exhibit, "Emigrant Memoir" and Wisconsin printmaker John Hitchock's "Bury the Hatchet." His installation has a custom-built performance space for his band, Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea, with start times of 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The whole event runs from 5-8 p.m., with hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar. It's $10 for nonmembers, free for members or $5 for students.
Paintallica
(Friday, May 31)
This memorably named Bozeman art collective is coming to town with about nine artists who will set up a spontaneous show at the Dog & Bicycle parking lot in the Old Sawmill District as part of the Last Best Conference. You may have seen Paintallica member Jay Schmidt's painting "Money Dogs" in the Missoula Art Museum's exhibition, "In Praise of Folly: Five Artists After Philip Guston," and if so, you know you should expect colorful and loud art from this group.
The opening runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Radius' Ceramics Invitational
(Friday, May 31)
The gallery has invited more inventive ceramic artists for its fourth annual invitational. Expect abstract sculpture and functional work of all stripes.
Here's the full list of participating artists: Nick DeVries, Steven Godfrey, Autumn Higgins, Trey Hill, Sara Morales-Morgan, Richard Notkin, Jill Oberman, Joseph Pintz, Kevin Silkwood, Mitchell Spain and Cary Weigand.
The opening is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery. The show is up through July 6.
Out to Lunch and Downtown Tonight
(Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6)
The downtown Missoula tradition of food vendors, live music and kids' activities in Caras Park kicks off the first week of June. Out to Lunch on Wednesday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) features Jameson and the Sordid Seeds, while Downtown ToNight on Thursday (5:30-8:30 p.m.) has Luke Dowler and the Lucky Breaks.