ZACC Second Friday opening

(Friday, Jan. 11)

Missoula’s ‘Steampunk Lady’ Linda Cohen has a collection of found-object three-dimensional works on display. Cohen uses spare parts like nuts, washers, gears and computer circuitry to put together rusted-out pieces of steampunk design. Catch some of her space-themed acrylics as well.

Jadyn Velazquez’s “Post-Modern Realities” show is up in the ZACC gallery as well. See her shadowbox-style models that are as intricate as they are affecting. Inspired by her studies in set design, Velazquez was inspired by scale models built before the full sets are constructed, creating landscapes and scenes of great detail in miniature forms.

Ballet Beyond Borders

(Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-12)

The annual dance and diplomacy conference continues on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, there are dance competitions open to the public at the Dennison Theatre at UM. On Saturday, there's the daylong dance and diplomacy conference in the University Center Ballroom. See this week's feature for more information.

Cool Art Club

(Saturday, Jan. 12)

Missoula's Cool Art Club is hosting this "night of art immersion" at Wave and Circuit that promises "sound experiments" and art by several locals culled from open casting back at the beginning of the month. Aside from the chance to toy with electronic equipment, there's sure to be some strange and intriguing art — the call for artists asked for performance art, installations or anything "more experimental than that."

Remembrance for late artist

(Saturday, Jan. 12)

The Missoula Art Museum is hosting a remembrance for Doug Baldwin from 2-4 p.m. The artist, who died last month at age 79, was known for his humorous ceramic duck sculptures, which ranged in size from ones you could fit in the palm or your hand to a football stadium filled with several thousand tiny birds. Also this month, the Clay Studio of Missoula is showing his work in its gallery.

MCT's 'Calendar Girls'

(Jan. 17-27)

Missoula Community Theatre presents a comedy about love, loss, grief, aging gracefully, and a risque calendar. The humor is British, the nudity is implied. The PG-13 show runs Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 17-20; and Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 24-27. All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20-$25, available at MCTinc.org; 406-728-7529; or at the MCT box office.

Looking ahead

Dance on film

Bare Bait Dance company's sixth annual Kinetoscope festival spotlights dance film, a hybrid art-form of choreography, performance and movie-making.

The 12 films will be shown in two screening blocks at the Roxy Theater.

• Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For ticket information, go to barebaitdance.org.

Family concert

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra's last family concert with artistic director Darko Butorac is set for Friday, Jan. 25. Head to the missoulasymphony.org to secure yourself a seat.

The show is at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana.