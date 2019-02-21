A cheat sheet for some of the arts and cultural events coming up this week.
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival
(Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22-24)
The 16th annual festival of nonfiction film closes out this weekend, with screenings at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts, the Elks Lodge, and the Wilma. On Friday night, they'll announce the winners from the four competitions, which will screen again on Sunday. For a full schedule and ticket information, go to bigskyfilmfest.org.
Reading: Sharma Shields and Richard Fifield
(Tuesday, Feb. 26)
Sharma Shields, a UM MFA graduate, is returning to town with a new novel, "The Cassandra." According to Kirkus Reviews, it centers on a Milfred Groves, a secretary at the Hanford Research Project.
"Shields’ reworking of the classic myth — about a young woman whose warnings about a future she alone can see are ignored — is filled with grotesque and violent images and episodes of keening sorrow," the review says.
Shields will give a reading and signing with Missoula author Richard Fifield. His follow-up to a celebrated comic novel, "The Flood Girls," is due out in 2020.
The reading is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
'August: Osage County'
(Feb. 27-March 10)
Tracy Letts' play about a dysfunctional Oklahoma family won a Pulitzer Prize in 2008 and is considered a contemporary classic some 10 years later. It will make a Missoula debut next week with a production by the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance.
Performances take place in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Building at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28, March 1 and March 6-9. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. March 2-3 and March 10. Tickets cost $20, or $16 for seniors or student tickets. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. Tickets are available at UMArts box office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or umt.edu/theatredance.
Stephanie Frostad:
'The Evocative Moment'
(Opens Thursday, Feb. 28)
Missoula artist Stephanie Frostad, well known for her technically accomplished narrative paintings, will get a survey of her work from the 1990s to the present at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.
The reception is Thursday, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m. in the lobby of the PAR/TV Building at UM.
Susan Purvis' adventure memoir
(Thursday, Feb. 28)
Whitefish resident and wilderness medicine expert Susan Purvis' memoir, "Go Find: My Journey to Find the Lost — And Myself," revisits her efforts to train an avalanche rescue dog in Colorado.
National Geographic included it on a list of "18 inspiring books to gift travelers this holiday," and it comes with recommendations from Sebastian Junger ("The Perfect Storm") and Outside Bozeman and Bend Magazine.
She'll hold a Missoula reading and signing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.