Backcountry Film Festival

Montana Wilderness Association and the Winter Wildlands Alliance are hosting the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Doors open at 6 p.m, films start at 7 p.m. The festival will feature numerous short films that tell compelling and entertaining stories about backcountry, human-powered recreation and environmental preservation.

Montana Wilderness Association works with communities to protect Montana’s wild heritage, outdoor traditions, and quiet beauty, now and for future generations. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildland and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands through education, outreach and advocacy. Proceeds from the film festival benefit Montana Wilderness Association Flathead-Kootenai Chapter, and support their scholarship program along with other local Montana Wilderness Association initiatives.

Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, go to impact.wildmontana.org/filmfest. This event sells out and tickets will not be available at the door. For more information, contact Allie Maloney at MWA at 406-233-9223 or amaloney@wildmontana.org.

