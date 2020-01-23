Montana Wilderness Association and the Winter Wildlands Alliance are hosting the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Doors open at 6 p.m, films start at 7 p.m. The festival will feature numerous short films that tell compelling and entertaining stories about backcountry, human-powered recreation and environmental preservation.
Montana Wilderness Association works with communities to protect Montana’s wild heritage, outdoor traditions, and quiet beauty, now and for future generations. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildland and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands through education, outreach and advocacy. Proceeds from the film festival benefit Montana Wilderness Association Flathead-Kootenai Chapter, and support their scholarship program along with other local Montana Wilderness Association initiatives.
Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, go to impact.wildmontana.org/filmfest. This event sells out and tickets will not be available at the door. For more information, contact Allie Maloney at MWA at 406-233-9223 or amaloney@wildmontana.org.