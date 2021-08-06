Ballet Beyond Borders connects the world through dance

When words fail, dance is there to connect people at an emotional and spiritual level that transcends culture and language barriers, as seen year after year in Ballet Beyond Borders competitions.
“Dance is a way to connect not only with yourself and your feelings, but with other people, and … it's a way for me to connect with my spirituality and my ancestors,” said Julia Lauany Duarte, 18, a dancer from Sao Paulo, Brazil. “Dance is everything to me, honestly.”
Ballet Beyond Borders is hosted by Missoula’s Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre each year as a way for dancers across the globe to meet, share ideas, learn from one another and spark positive change in the world. After a fully online festival in January, the summer competition is being held both in-person and virtually from Aug. 11-14.
The goal is to "continue to bring people together to discuss our similarities and differences and goals as human beings — and what unites us through culture [and] create understanding," according to RMBT director Charlene Campbell Carey, who founded the event in 2016.
There are 73 dancers participating in person and 411 virtually, representing 20 countries, she said.
Beyond the dance competition, there will be discussions held on the role of dance in global diplomacy, according to a news release from the organization. Four featured guest artists, all who have had an impact on the world of art, will speak on the subject.
Lizt Alfonso, a Cuban dancer who started her own dance company, will serve as a judge, teach classes and speak on her unique vision of a dance school.
Cynthia Newport is a filmmaker whose character-driven documentaries focus on the social and cultural impacts of historical events. Her new film, “Summer Sun Winter Moon,” with a focus on the impacts of Lewis and Clark on Indigenous communities, will screen on Thursday as part of the festival.
Vicky A. Clark, a curious individual with a focus on seeing the world in new ways, is bringing visual art to the festival with an exhibition about contemporary Cuban art at the Zootown Arts Community Center on Thursday.
Hina Abidi, a Pakistani American who collects textile, stories and artistic practices from the people of Pakistan, will share her work at L.A. Design on Wednesday in “Tapestry of a Nation: Tribal and Ethnic Embroideries of Pakistan.”
But Duarte is just there to learn as much as she can and to dance her heart away.
Duarte has been dancing since she was 3 years old, essentially since she could walk. Dance as an expression and way of communicating was ingrained within her since she was young and has been at the center of her life.
Duarte fondly remembers her mother cranking up the music while cooking, shaking and moving and dancing away. Dance is more than a hobby for Duarte. It’s her life, her family, her passion.
“So I think for me, dance is not a choice,” Duarte said. “It's like oxygen, you don't choose to breathe, you just need it.”
Her first Ballet Beyond Borders experience was when she was 14, when Carey invited Duarte after discovering her at another ballet festival and seeing potential in the young girl.
She was nervous at first, coming to Montana alone and not knowing what to expect, but she fell in love with the festival and swore to go to every iteration of it from then on. This year is her fifth competition. Carey said Duarte "has an extraordinary talent of connecting with people onstage and off," whether as a dancer, writer, or person communicating one on one. "And her honesty is displayed in her desire to become a great dancer, artist and mature adult."
Duarte has experienced her fair share of culture shock. The U.S. is vastly different from her home in Brazil. Lifestyles and ideals and politics are all distinct, but it’s the simple things that usually get her.
“For example: tips. I know it’s a very simple thing here, everybody gets tipped everywhere, ” Duarte said. “I had no idea why people did this, because in Brazil the price of the tip is just included in everything. So for me, I was just seeing people leaving the money on the table and I was like, 'Why are you just leaving your money on the table?'"
The thing about dance though, is that it’s a shared phenomena. Though different countries have their own ways of teaching ballet, the core of the art form is the same across the world and the feelings expressed through it can be understood by anyone.
“At the moment where we're all on the stage and dancing it’s just like we can understand each other, and probably way better than with words,” Duarte said.
She said that though Ballet Beyond Borders is a dance competition, it’s also an inter-cultural experience for all involved. Though the dancers come from all corners of the planet, they have a shared passion and Duarte said the anxiety-inducing contention present in most competitions isn’t there.
She said Ballet Beyond Borders opened up her mind and heart to opportunities she never would have dreamed of before and the team helped her to achieve new goals, leading her to pursue a higher education, something she didn’t believe was possible before.
“Nowadays I have many interests that I didn't have before I came to this event,” Duarte said. “I just know more about the world and what the world needs, and I wanna be part of the people who can help give it.”
Now, Duarte is enrolled at the University of Montana as a dance student, though she plans to pursue a minor of some kind that she can use to help others.
She spent her first year as a UM student taking classes online from Brazil, but has now fully moved into Missoula thanks to Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre’s help.
The last year has been a tough one, since the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from dancing in a studio. For a while she was preoccupied with nerves about performing again after so long of only dancing at home. But she’s managed to reshape those fears.
“I'm striving to make people feel something, to change someone somehow, even if it is for just those two minutes on stage,” Duarte said. “So yeah, I think that's all I can hope for.”
When Duarte dances she can forget about everything else except where her arm and her leg and her foot is, finding freedom in one of the strictest forms of art.
“When you're on the stage with the point shoes you just feel like you're not from this world,” she said.
Duarte said it’s too hard to explain with mere words the way dancing can make people feel. It’s the purest way for someone to share a part of themselves and for others to receive it. But the only way to truly understand is to witness it for yourself, either as the dancer or as the audience.
“I think everybody should dance,” Duarte said. “That’s also why I tell everyone, 'Oh, if you're in Missoula come to Ballet Beyond Borders, you'll see how fun it is.’”