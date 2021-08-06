Ballet Beyond Borders connects the world through dance

The thing about dance though, is that it’s a shared phenomena. Though different countries have their own ways of teaching ballet, the core of the art form is the same across the world and the feelings expressed through it can be understood by anyone.

“At the moment where we're all on the stage and dancing it’s just like we can understand each other, and probably way better than with words,” Duarte said.

She said that though Ballet Beyond Borders is a dance competition, it’s also an inter-cultural experience for all involved. Though the dancers come from all corners of the planet, they have a shared passion and Duarte said the anxiety-inducing contention present in most competitions isn’t there.

She said Ballet Beyond Borders opened up her mind and heart to opportunities she never would have dreamed of before and the team helped her to achieve new goals, leading her to pursue a higher education, something she didn’t believe was possible before.

“Nowadays I have many interests that I didn't have before I came to this event,” Duarte said. “I just know more about the world and what the world needs, and I wanna be part of the people who can help give it.”