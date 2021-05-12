Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!

You can always spend some time on https://missoulian.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://missoulian.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://missoulian.com/games)
The dismissal of five Lady Griz players — four from Montana — signals the end of not only an era but a formula that Robin Selvig used to build the program into one of the greatest in women's collegiate basketball history.
Lisa's Pasty Pantry in Missoula has closed after a quarter-century in business.
The Missoula County Sheriff Office's cold case unit is investigating if there is any connection to Missoula serial killer Wayne Nance.
On Monday morning, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced 60% of the county population had received at least a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Park officials have said reservations for June sold out within minutes after they were made available despite visitors having a rolling 60-day window to reserve tickets that are made available each morning.
Erin Michelle Betts, 23, was arrested on suspicion of arson and animal cruelty.
Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott identified the woman as Kimberly A. Michell, 52, of Missoula.
Businesses can still elect to require customers wear masks in their facilities, but under the bill, local health requirements that they do so are no longer enforceable.
When Missoula fourth grader Athena Starin got off the bus following school last Friday afternoon, she was in for a big surprise.
When officers arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m., they found a 52-year-old woman’s body submerged in about 5 feet of water off the north shoreline.