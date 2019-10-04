$579,900
Stop your search! This home has all you need offering over 3500 sq. ft with 4 bedrooms (could be 5 if needed) and 3 baths located in the highly sought after Grant Creek neighborhood. The kitchen has granite counters, hardwood floors, cherry wood cabinets, & new induction stove oven & fridge. Overly large master suite with walk in closet & bath including jacuzzi tub & granite double sink vanity. Downstairs includes a custom built cherry entertainment center with a 65'' T.V. in large family room w/gas fireplace, nice bath with double sinks, and 2 bedrooms. Huge storage room and brand new furnace and humidifier in 2018! Outside you'll notice the beautifully maintained yard with U/G sprinkling, 2 retaining walls, & patio! Oversized extra deep heated garage. A/C too! Shed & under stair storage.
Kendra has been associated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties since 1998. Kendra is the recipient of the Leading Edge Society Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices award in 2008 and Honor Society in 2009, 2010, and 2011. She is a member of the Council of Residential Specialists (CRS), Graduate Realtors Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), and holds the Short Sales and Foreclosure (SFR) Designation.
Kendra is known for her honesty, dedication, and reliability. She is a hard worker and it shows in the hours that she dedicates to her profession. Kendra understands the importance of communication and flexibility. She is aware that purchasing and selling Real Estate can be a big decision and desires her clients to be comfortable and at ease with their choices. "My goal is to help guide you in making decisions you can be proud of."
