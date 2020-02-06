Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties Luxury Collection

Offered @ $1,495,000
Designed to capture the natural beauty of its magnificent location, this exquisite property features panoramic views in every direction. Situated on 5 plus manicured and fenced acres in the heart of Missoula's scenic Miller Creek neighborhood, this home boasts graceful sweeping architectural lines and a thoughtfully designed floor plan allowing for main floor living. The main residence is complete with all of the amenities you would expect in a home of this stature. Including a wonderful entertaining area with glass doors that open seamlessly to the expansive patio. Beyond the portico one will find a separate spacious guest home with 2576 square feet of living area. There is also an executive office complete with bathroom, kitchenette, and tuck under garage. An oversized 3-stall garage complete this fantastic property.
Listed by Jen Clement & Emily Mackenroth | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties
Jen Clement is a University of Montana graduate. Over the years she has proven herself to adhere to a high professional standard and is dedicated to providing her clients with outstanding customer service. Committed to her clients, Jen prides herself on her ability to place client’s real estate needs first and foremost. Strong attention to detail combined with a focus on follow-through and great organizational skills makes her an exceptional REALTOR® for you to work with. She is excited for the opportunity to assist you with all of your real estate needs in the Missoula, Flathead or Bitterroot Valleys.
Looking to sell? I'm excited to announce I offer sellers state of the art innovative 3D Matterport technology to market their properties & connect buyers. Turn your property into an always-open house. Call Jen @ 406.360.9849
Emily Mackenroth was born and raised in Missoula attending local schools and leaving only to obtain a Bachelors of Science in Biology at Arizona State University and to work in Eastern Montana as an oil and gas "Landman." She returned to Missoula in 2010 working in the housing industry under Summit Housing Group before joining the real estate world. Investing a high level commitment to her real estate education, Emily was fortunate to have been mentored and inspired by some of Missoula’s leading agents and brokers. She cannot help but be enthusiastic about real estate in the Missoula community as she feels Missoula provides a fantastic and fulfilling life for anyone lucky enough to reside in the Garden City. She would love the opportunity to share the community with others as a Realtor® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Call Emily @ 406.544.9914