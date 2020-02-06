Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties Luxury Collection

Emily Mackenroth was born and raised in Missoula attending local schools and leaving only to obtain a Bachelors of Science in Biology at Arizona State University and to work in Eastern Montana as an oil and gas "Landman." She returned to Missoula in 2010 working in the housing industry under Summit Housing Group before joining the real estate world. Investing a high level commitment to her real estate education, Emily was fortunate to have been mentored and inspired by some of Missoula’s leading agents and brokers. She cannot help but be enthusiastic about real estate in the Missoula community as she feels Missoula provides a fantastic and fulfilling life for anyone lucky enough to reside in the Garden City. She would love the opportunity to share the community with others as a Realtor® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Call Emily @ 406.544.9914