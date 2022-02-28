Best Hookup Sites For Casual Hookups: Top Casual Dating Sites Of 2022

Dating was always hard, let’s all agree on that. But when the pandemic struck, meeting new people became so much harder. Every place that was designed for social interaction or celebration was shut down. All you were seeing was a half-face from every person and when they would talk you couldn’t really hear anything so all you could do was nod.

Some people miss the dating part, getting to know somebody, while others just miss the physical part of it all.

With relationships being so hard to manage, caring about the other person, worrying about them, and not having the time to invest anything emotionally, the best hookup sites have been climbing the ladder on the market. Since COVID they are really dominating, and have now become mainstream.

With so many sites to choose from, we are here to distinguish which are the best and which are full of scams, bots, and flakey people. Just a friendly tip, if any of the sites are free that means you’ll be able to use their basic features, but if you find a match for yourself and decide to hook up, unfortunately, you’ll have to reach into your wallet.

5 Best Hookup Sites & Adult Dating Apps For Casual Sex in 2022

You are probably familiar with the fact that no hookup site can promise you an actual hookup. However, there are sites that can be more favorable with a ton of features that will really increase the chances of an encounter. The more options you have, the more chances you have of finding someone.

We did our homework and looked for the best sites with a high standard in mind going through ratings, reviews and how easy they are to use.

Let’s cut straight to the chase and give you the best hookup sites:

1. Ashley Madison - The best hookup site with the fastest results

2. Adult Friend Finder - Best sex site and open-minded members

3. Seeking - Best known for male-female encounter ratio

4. eHarmony - Good for hooking up more than once, friends with benefits kind of thing

5. NoStringsAttached - Best new hookup site

Now that you are familiar with our top ten choices for hookup sites, you’ll notice that we didn’t forget about anyone. Let’s dive a little deeper into each one individually to tell you about the features that it provides and help you find someone fast.

#1. Ashley Madison - The best hookup site with fastest results

In our top spot as a hookup site with the best reviews overall is Ashley Madison. If you are worried that the person you meet on this site will become overly attached, don’t. Because the people that are on Ashley Madison are already attached to someone else. This site is made for married people looking to have an affair.

We know that for some happily married people this may sound harsh, but we are not here to judge and point out the facts. You can find incredible partners on this site. Like most hookup sites, females are the rulers with a free pass, while men have to pay approximately $50 per month. Ashley Madison does a great job of separating the fine ladies from the catfishes and bots.

Features

This site is known to be a go-to choice for travelers, with the fact that it is easy to find someone while you’re on the road.

While testing Ashley Madison for meetups and messages, we got more responses than any other site, and from a lot more attractive members than average.

As we mentioned before, the higher ratio of most of the hookup sites is female to male. Women get in for free, while men have to pay. If you cut straight to the point you can get someone’s phone number really fast.

Pros

• Discreet

• Free for women

• Open-minded people with no judgment for cheating while married

• Anonymous

• Fast results

Cons

• Not the most moral choice

• Men have to pay

#2. Adult Friend Finder - Best sex site and open-minded members

Adult Friend Finder has been around for a while, and it’s one of the most popular sites out there. Often described as the best for casual dating, Adult Friend Finder can benefit everyone. From swinging and spicy relationships, threesomes, and some experiences that can only be described as experimental.

This site offers a little something for everyone, like no strings attached relationships, one-night stands, and even if you are looking for a quick fling.

If you are looking for a love connection, you’re in the wrong place. Although Adult Friend Finder does a little something that may be bluntly described as a sign of affection.

Features

If you create a profile on this site, you get to customize your search for partners by mentioning what are your interests. The site uses a filter to provide you with matches that fit similar to your description.

Adult Friend Finder all has some additional options of webcam shows and spicing things up with erotic stories.

Something worth pointing out is that the site doesn’t match you with people. All the introduction has to come from you. The purpose of Adult Friend Finder is to find people who share the same kinky interests, saving you the time from investing in someone dull.

Adult Friend Finder is free for anyone who wants to check it out, but if you wanna have the full experience like chat rooms, videos and other features, you’ll have to pay $20.

Pros

• Easy to find people who like the same things as you

• Designed only for sex

• Free to sign up

• Great for sexting

• Chat rooms and live cams

Cons

• Less attractive members

• Little pricey for a premium membership

• A lot of ads

#3. Seeking - Best known for male-female encounter ratio

With the name itself, Seeking Arrangement has a specific audience–rich and experienced males seeking a young and pretty companion. You can probably guess why this is a site with the best male-to-female encounter ratio. It’s very straightforward and doesn’t hide from the audience of sugar daddies.

Seeking Arrangement claims that their database has four times more women than men. The site focuses on elite users who have one intention in mind, to spoil their sugar babies with expensive gifts, luxury and attention.

Seeking has an interesting approach, even though some may be terrified of the idea of older rich men meeting up with young women. This is a site with a transaction-like nature and there is no judgment to be found. Everyone has the right to do what they please.

Features

Most hookup sites come with the thrill of not knowing what may happen. You see one person, he’s cute, but then you change your mind. Afterward, you think of something else. The chase is all part of it, and it can be fun.

Using Seeking is very different, since you know what you’re getting yourself into.

If you fit in the category of sugar daddy or sugar baby, without a doubt you’ll get lucky on this site. Seeking Arrangement is one of the few sites that lets the man hold the cards and do the first step. Women are more often than not competing for an older gentleman who is wealthy and not afraid to spoil them.

If love is what you are secretly seeking, keep looking, because Seeking is not the place for that.

Pros

• Free for women

• Great for rich men

• Open-minded community

• Highest female members

• Background check available on the site

• Easy filtering

Cons

• Transactional hookups

• Not suitable for men on a budget

#4. eHarmony - Friends with benefits

All of you who haven’t closed the door on love but are not ready right now, we got you. Compared to other of the sites we reviewed eHarmony has the same goal in mind, but without ruling out the possibility that one day, this may turn into a relationship or true love.

We really can’t put a description in the title and not mention the movie. The site does something like that. It connects two people with similar interests who can have meaningful sex without feeling ashamed or the pressure to see where this is going.

Some people think that they want to hook up without any emotions involved, but later on, something changes. You can talk about that if it ever happens because you are still with a friend, remember?

Features

Using complex algorithms, eHarmony practically matches two people who share the same personalities and haven’t had the chance to ever meet up.

Without any awkward conversation, everyone knows what they are getting themselves into. A number of people even ended up getting married after using this site. It’s very convenient for people who are shy in real life and are more open about themselves behind a keyboard.

Some people believe that the internet is no place for love to be found. If you are one of those people, we think you should reconsider.

There is no place on the planet where love can’t be found. You just gotta put yourself out there and develop a positive attitude about the whole thing.

Pros

• A large number of users

• 50-50 gender ratio

• Detailed profiles

• Background check

• Multiple success stories like marriage

• Very few fake profiles

Cons

• Subscription plans are a little pricey

• Communication methods are limited

#5. NoStringsAttached - Best new hookup site

NoStringsAttached is a new hookup page on the internet. It primarily targets single and sometimes married people who are secretly looking for a sexual relationship. If you are looking for a one-night stand, you’ve come to the right place.

Doing our research, we think that their website provides minimalistic features, and that's why we had to dig a little deeper.

Needless to say, this is a judgment-free page that works fast as a subway train if your destination is a one-night stand. You can browse, chat and meet. The standard procedure that every site of this nature should have.

Simplicity is often a great thing, but keep in mind that the popular sites are the best for a reason with their thorough background checks and no gaps for any fake or harmful profiles.

Features

We can’t promise you love or romance here, but you can for sure find passion. NoStringsAttached is a great platform for chatting and making connections with the goal of arranging a meeting with a stranger in your area.

If you have luck, that one night may turn into something like a long-term arrangement.

As a new site on the market, one thing that we noticed is that they offer relatively affordable prices for any monthly subscription, which will allow you to have a ton of features in search filters. Also, it kinda saves your wallet without spending anything for a dinner date or a movie.

Pros

• High quality profiles

• Gender equality

• Great prices

• Easy sign-up process

• Responsive users

• Background search

Cons

• Free users get a small portion of features

• Offers only three membership packages

#6. Reddit R4R - 100% free hookup site

Let’s face it, a portion of your day is always reserved for Reddit. Whenever it’s for your job, video game levels, music or nutrition, Reddit it’s probably the most used site for any valuable information, and plus is free.

The idea behind the R4R subreddit it’s quite simple. Just like any other subreddit, nearly anyone can post. You can list a couple of your features and state what you’re looking for from another person. After that, you let the internet as a matchmaker do its thing.

One thing to mention is that there’s no way to stand out, meaning you can’t pay and boost any of your posts. Reddit has a policy that the forums should not be spammed.

Just like a classic dating app, you will have to start real slow with contacting someone and work your way up. The posts on this subreddit have over 10,000 people active each day, so if you felt discouraged about being free and not giving R4R a chance, think again.

Features

Reddit R4R is a great option for casual sex for free. If you are one of those people who are looking for a hookup but don’t wanna go through signing up, paying, posting pictures, or writing a bio that’s available for everyone to read, this site is perfect for you.

To become a trusted member of this subreddit, you gotta follow the rules. You can’t be too dirty or place judgment on other people, otherwise, you’ll be blocked. Reddit didn’t make it this far without putting some boundaries in their sections. Being a free option for online dating, R4R has surely proven very useful for an instant conversation between like-minded people.

Pros

• Free to use

• Available for all ages and orientations

• Huge crowd every day

Cons

• A slow process of hooking up

• Difficult to stand out from other apps

#7. Tinder - The most famous hookup site

If any of the sites in our article sound familiar, it’s Tinder. Even people who don’t know what kind of app it is, have stumbled upon the name

The fact that Tinder is so huge now may seem like everyone is on it. That’s a huge factor about the appeal of the app, but also it can be a little overwhelming.

Tinder is designed to match men and women who are looking for a hookup, and it’s all based on their appearance. It’s easy to use, if you like someone you swipe right on their picture, and if not you swipe left. It has a huge base of users, which means you can secure a meeting even tonight.

There’s a catch. If you are attractive you’ll do good on this app. If not, you're gonna struggle to find a date on Tinder since there’s no financial status in the description, or anything that can make you stand out.

Features

Tinder is totally free. You can keep swiping and it won't cost you a dime. They did a great job making it so easy to use for any generation. You see a picture and you just swipe accordingly. You can pay and upgrade your subscription but it’s not necessary.

If you think that Tinder is not for you, and you really can depend on your appearance, Tinder has a large database of private escorts. If you choose this route you’ll receive a message with the price and any information you need to know.

Pros

• A huge spectrum of users

• Free to use

• Very easy to manage

• Best if you are new to the game of online dating

• Tinder provides escorts

Cons

• Focused solely on appearance

• No control over who can see your profile

• Matches are not 100% exact

#8. Grindr - Best for gay hookups

With not much difference in the name, Grindr is similar to Tinder. Founded in 2009, Grindr is designed for gay men who are looking for a casual hookup. It may not be as popular as Tinder, but it’s been a staple in the dating world for 12 years.

Grindr is a nice dating service, with an offering of men who are seeking other men. The user base is huge. Let’s be real for a second, like in every app that we reviewed, if you are a gay or bisexual man seeking something casual, Grindr can be the best wingman you’ve ever had. It’s straightforward, fast, and easy to use.

However, if you are someone who’s looking for a fling that eventually may turn into something more like love, you should steer clear for Grindr and its audience, and try a more traditional dating app.

Features

On Grindr, you can save users which will put them in the favorites category by tapping on the star. The profile will continue to appear with a yellow dot and when it switches to green you’ll know that the user is online. If you never wanna see the profile again, you can easily block him.

Grindr has a bubble chat, which will give you a number of new messages. For spicing up your vocabulary you can use Gaymoji, which will give you over 500 LGBTQ-themed stickers.

Grindr also has an interesting feature, “Send Location”.It allows you to see how close the person is to your location.

Pros

• Great for finding casual partners

• Very up-front users

• Very good for finding people in close proximity

• Over 6 million users

• Anonymous

Cons

• Not suitable for romantics looking for a Prince Charming

• The app can be glitchy at times

#9. Her - Hookup site for lesbian and bisexual woman

Her is a new app that is gaining traction more and more each day. It's a hookup app designed for lesbian and bisexual women. Her has over a million customers in America alone, and it’s becoming more popular as time goes on.

First of all, you’ll need a Facebook or Instagram account to sign up here. It’s a matter of verification really, so if you are not on social media you might wanna jump on that before you step into this platform.

Men are not authorized on Her, but you don’t have to disguise yourself just to create an account. The choices of gender can be feminine, non-binary, gender fluid or other types.

The communication can be a little tricky, since with free usage you can only send messages to your mutual matches and familiar faces. Only with premium you can see total profiles. Also, you have full access to who chooses you with their names and photos.

Features

Her’s best feature is “Events’”. In it, you can see if there are any organized gatherings by lesbians, close to your location. They can be live shows, festivals, parties, and many more occasions.

Rewind profile is also a very cool feature that Her provides. It allows you to take a second look at the profiles that you once rejected. It can literally give you a second chance in case you swiped someone to the left by mistake.

Pros

• Safe environment for lesbians, bisexual women and queer

• Fairly new and sophisticated app

• The free version has a ton of features

• Uses strict criteria for signing up to keep a safe space

Cons

• Only available as an app, not a website

• If you don’t have a premium membership swipes are capped

#10. Bumble - Woman makes the first move

Last but not least, Bumble. Have you heard the song “Who Run The World”? Well, basically it’s true.

Technically speaking, no matter the ratio of genders, on every hookup app the women hold the power. And here’s where Bumble stands out from other hookup sites.

Their main goal is to change the game with one simple adjustment. Only women are allowed to initiate the first move. Men can’t try and reach out to anyone until someone has proven interested in them.

It works on the same concept of swiping as the other apps we discussed, and it goes without saying that it’s very easy to use.

Features

Bumble has a video chat feature, which allows you to see the person before you meet them. The whole concept around Bumble is to make women a little more comfortable about the whole thing and release some of that guilt that they may be experiencing, or if they are new to the whole one-night stand game.

Bumble doesn’t require a lot of information for the profiles, so you must work harder during the getting to know each other phase.

The app also has another option that allows you to make friends or business buddies. It’s a nice thought, but a lot of users say that it just gets in the way.

Pros

• Gives women the ultimate control

• Video chat available

• The same swipe system

Cons

• Small description on the profiles

• Friendship option that only gets in the way

Staying Safe on These Platforms

Looking at all kinds of partners on the internet has become a new norm. With just 40 million users only in America, it’s slowly becoming the wingman of the new generation. But as you probably already suspect, there is risk involved.

With so many fake profiles and bots, we can’t stress enough how important it is to pay attention to who you’re interacting with. Stick to the well-known sites. We’ve created a guideline to help you stay safe.

Don’t rush anything

If you are new to the whole thing, you probably have some common sense and you are just browsing and not getting into anything right away. But people have been known to jump on the wagon after a heartbreak or have let alcohol cloud their judgment.

It’s very important to meet your potential partners in person, and not to rush anything till you are completely certain that you want this. Don’t feel pressured.

Research

Even if the app you are using for a hookup has a ton of options and information about their profiles, we suggest doing a little digging on your own. There’s nothing wrong with researching social media for your partner, just to make sure that he is a real person and everything he listed as info checks out.

Tell your friend

As a safety precaution, we recommend every time you go on a date with a person you met online, to tell a trusted friend or a family member. If you wanna take things further you should also consider a phone tracking app.

Meet publicly

You should always insist on being in a public place, like a restaurant, bar, movie theater, with plenty of people around. Tinder is one of the apps that suggest having your date in a public place.

FAQs On Hookup Sites

Are hookup sites dangerous?

Meeting a stranger online with only limited information? You bet it’s dangerous. But hopefully, you consider our safety guidelines and take some measures.

Also, all of the best apps and sites have big safety regulations banning everyone who’s suspicious or is showing some bad behavior.

Are there any free hookup sites?

Yes, there are. In our reviews, you can check Reddit R4R which is totally free.

But there is a downside to all free hookup sites. You should know that the information provided is limited, not by the app, but by people choosing to not share so much. So if you don’t wanna open your wallet for an app that has additional features for a hookup, going into a free site means you gotta be extra careful.

Are there any free hookup sites for women?

Here’s the thing. All of the hookup apps are driven by women, and it’s much easier for them to find a partner. Almost all the hookup sites provide free membership for women just to balance out the gender ratio.

Is there a hookup site for older men?

Seeking Arrangement is the site you are looking for. You can find more about it in our article above. Basically, the concept of the app is older wealthy males who are looking to become sugar daddies. They are rich and experienced with the purpose to find a young match, or ‘sugar babies’.

Conclusion: Best Adults Chats For Hookups

If you are staring at your laptop and don’t know where to start, just open our article and go from there. We’ve listed all the potentially best hookup sites with all of their purposes.

One thing to remember is to focus your energy on looking good and expressing a positive vibe. Just like in real life, confidence will make you attractive and it’s noticeable on hookup sites.

