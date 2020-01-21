$459,900
Like new, 2 year old builder's home! Highly sought after, super open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this space feel very inviting. Large living room with gas fireplace invites you in and leads to the nicely appointed kitchen. Beautiful white painted cabinets, pantry, under cabinet lighting, granite countertop, tile back splash & upgraded appliances. Main floor master suite has nicely sized closet, tile shower and double sinks. Main floor laundry and 2nd bedroom round out the main level. Daylight lower level offers an abundantly sized family room with bar and game areas. All bedrooms have great closet space! Don't miss all of the stamped & stained concrete - even on the deck! Yard has u/g sprinklers and is fenced.
Contact:
Paulette McMannis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties (406) 880-4988
Jordan McMannis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties (406) 396-6247