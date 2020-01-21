Linda Vista

7121 Avery Lane, Missoula

$459,900

Like new, 2 year old builder's home! Highly sought after, super open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this space feel very inviting. Large living room with gas fireplace invites you in and leads to the nicely appointed kitchen. Beautiful white painted cabinets, pantry, under cabinet lighting, granite countertop, tile back splash & upgraded appliances. Main floor master suite has nicely sized closet, tile shower and double sinks. Main floor laundry and 2nd bedroom round out the main level. Daylight lower level offers an abundantly sized family room with bar and game areas. All bedrooms have great closet space! Don't miss all of the stamped & stained concrete - even on the deck! Yard has u/g sprinklers and is fenced.

Contact:

Paulette McMannis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties (406) 880-4988

Jordan McMannis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties (406) 396-6247

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0