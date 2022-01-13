 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bird walk at Lee Metcalf NWR with Five Valleys Audubon

  • 0
Lee Metcalf NWR

Lee Metcalf National Wilderness Refuge

Join Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk, Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to  1 p.m. at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, 4567 Wild Fowl Lane, Stevensville.  

The Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found. No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.

The Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.

Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com. For more information, visit fvaudubon.org.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GRIZZLIES AND US

GRIZZLIES AND US

A Lee Enterprises series on how the Lower 48 lives with grizzly bears - one of the West's most iconic wild animals - and how they live with us. 

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Strong winds, temperatures in the low teens and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a high avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.

Missing Missoula teenager located

Missing Missoula teenager located

Kaelynn Bixby, 13, “been located and is safe” on Sunday after a missing and endangered persons advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News