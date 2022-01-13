Bird walk at Lee Metcalf NWR with Five Valleys Audubon

Join Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk, Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, 4567 Wild Fowl Lane, Stevensville.

The Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found. No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.

The Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.

Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com. For more information, visit fvaudubon.org.

