Bird Walk at Lee Metcalf NWR

Lee Metcalf NWR

Join Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk Saturday Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge in Stevensville. 

The Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely every field trip will see different birds. We’ll help you learn how to identify the birds (and whatever else we encounter), and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.

No special gear needed – just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.

Please note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.

Contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com. Visit fvaudubon.org.

