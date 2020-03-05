Come learn more about birds. Join one or more of the five birding workshops sponsored by Five Valleys Audubon. Sessions are scheduled for Thursdays in March and April from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office at 3201 Spurgin Road.
Each session will be devoted to one bird group. The date, subject and presenter of each session are as follows:
March 12: "Flycatchers" presented by Steve Flood.
March 19: "Shorebirds" presented Jim Brown.
March 26: "Sparrows" presented by Larry Weeks.
April 2: "Forest Birds" presented by Jim Sparks.
April 9: "Raptors" presented by Larry Weeks.
You may attend a single session, any combination of sessions or all five . The cost will be $15 per session. Please bring cash or check made payable to Five Valleys Audubon Society to class.
To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or email bwsgenea@gmail.com.