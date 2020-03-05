Come learn more about birds. Join one or more of the five birding workshops sponsored by Five Valleys Audubon. Sessions are scheduled for Thursdays in March and April from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office at 3201 Spurgin Road.

Each session will be devoted to one bird group. The date, subject and presenter of each session are as follows:

March 12: "Flycatchers" presented by Steve Flood.

March 19: "Shorebirds" presented Jim Brown.

March 26: "Sparrows" presented by Larry Weeks.

April 2: "Forest Birds" presented by Jim Sparks.

April 9: "Raptors" presented by Larry Weeks.

You may attend a single session, any combination of sessions or all five . The cost will be $15 per session. Please bring cash or check made payable to Five Valleys Audubon Society to class.

To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or email bwsgenea@gmail.com.

