Birding Workshops sponsored by Five Valleys Audubon

Birding Workshops sponsored by Five Valleys Audubon

five valleys audubon stockimage
MICHAEL GALLACHER, Missoulian

Come learn more about birds. Join one or more of the five birding workshops sponsored by Five Valleys Audubon. Sessions are scheduled for Thursdays in March and April from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office at 3201 Spurgin Road.

Each session will be devoted to one bird group. The date, subject and presenter of each session are as follows:

March 12: "Flycatchers" presented by Steve Flood.

March 19: "Shorebirds" presented  Jim Brown.

March 26: "Sparrows" presented by Larry Weeks.

April 2: "Forest Birds" presented by Jim Sparks.

April 9: "Raptors" presented by Larry Weeks.

You may attend a single session, any combination of sessions or all five . The cost will be $15 per session. Please bring cash or check made payable to Five Valleys Audubon Society to class.

To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or email bwsgenea@gmail.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News