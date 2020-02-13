Bitterroot Audubon presentation

The meeting will feature a presentation on fossils and the deep history of the earth by Jill Davies, director of Sustainable Living Systems in Victor. Davies will walk us through what geologists and paleontologists are telling us about the changes the earth and the life upon it have gone through, focusing on the history of life as written in the rocks in the form of fossils. Montana east of the Divide is a great place to look for fossils, and Jill will use her experiences there to share some of the resources and techniques that can help you join in the fun of looking for fossils.