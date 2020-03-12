Bitterroot Audubon’s next meeting March 16

Bitterroot Audubon’s March meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Visitor's Center of the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge in Stevensville. The meeting will feature a presentation on Harlequin Ducks by Chris Hammond, non-game wildlife biologist for Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell. Harlequins are a beautiful sea duck that spends most of the year along the coast of Washington, British Columbia and Alaska, but migrates inland to breed in cold, high mountain streams in western Montana and points north. Unfortunately, Harlequins are suffering a serious population decline, and biologists are searching for the causes. Hammond is involved in that research, and has been capturing and banding Harlequins in Montana.