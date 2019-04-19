This one of a kind Bitterroot River frontage property offers sanctuary from the outside world yet has easy access to Highway 93 and Stevensville. This property boasts incredible fishing and hunting, spectacular views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, scenic pond, and abundant pines and cottonwood trees. Sightings of deer, elk, moose, eagles, geese, turkeys and other animals make this gem one of the nicest in the Bitterroot Valley and a place to enjoy what beautiful western Montana has to offer.
